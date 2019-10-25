Share:

Karachi - Rockstar and style icon UmairJaswal set to perform for Coke Studio Season 12. This marks the seventh time Jaswal will be performing on Coke Studio. With his previous successful performances, UmairJaswal is already credited for having Coke Studio’s second biggest hit song ‘Sami MeriWaar’ - a song that even surpassed Ali Zafar’s rockstar and has currently crossed over 40 Million views on the Coke Studio official channel.

Sami MeriWaar is officially the most memorable tunes in Coke Studio history.

Jaswal first appeared on Coke Studio Season 5 where he collaborated with AtifAslam for the song ‘Charkha Nolaka’. The singer has since been a part of Coke Studio Season 6, Season 8, Season 9, Season 10.

His songs include the solo track ‘Khayal’ from Season 6 which was later also featured in the film Waar; ‘Sami MeriWaar’ from Season 8 also known as the song that broke the internet for which the singer performed alongside QurutulainBaloch; the Sufi-rock duet ‘Khaki Banda’ from Season 9 which featured Ahmed Jehanzeb; ‘SasuMangay’ also from Season 9 performed in collaboration with the legendary NaseeboLaal; and from Season 10 ‘Dam Mast Qalander’.

When asked about what fans should be expecting from UmairJaswal’s performance this year for Coke Studio Season 12, the rockstar comments. “Rohail believes in the artist and he likes working on original music more than making covers.

He really trusts all the artists he brings on board for a season. We’re doing an original song which is from the album.”

He added: “We’ve decided on doing an original because Rohail felt I need not do rendition, tribute or a cover for that matter.

He wanted me to do my own music and composition. That’s very encouraging. So you’ll be hearing something original and interesting.” Besides Coke Studio, UmairJaswal is currently also working on a bunch of other projects including the soundtrack for ShaanShahid’s film Zarrar and another new project close to Jaswal’s heart. Details of both will be disclosed at a later date.