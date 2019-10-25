Share:

SHENZHEN - The United States is unnecessarily scared of Huawei, a top official of the Chinese tecknology giant said yesterday.

Speaking to Pakistani journalists here, Guo Fulin - President international media affairs of Huawei - said his organisation encouraged healthy competition where the best can win.

“We are providing facilities to the end users. That is why we are popular. People across the world are appreciating our services and are becoming our customers,” he said. Fulin said the US sanctions against Huawei were uncalled for. “What have we done? We have only demonstrated that we are here. We are not against anyone,” he added.

He said Huawei was working to explore the digital transformation and technological innovation of the transportation industry.

“With the rapid integration of Information Communications Technology and the smart transportation industry, we are embracing the digital road era. Innovative products and solutions for electronic toll collection holographic road perception, and Internet of Vehicles, will result in safer, more efficient, and smarter transportation systems for urban roads, while continuously improving transport capacity, and stimulating service innovation,” Fulin said.

In recent years, he said, digitization and intelligence had become comprehensive worldwide trends. Following this trend, highways throughout China will be upgraded from traditional manual toll collection to aiyomatdd during 2019,” he said. Huawei, he said, was committed to introducing the concept of smart power supply to the transportation industry in order to deal with heavy traditional power supply devices and low reliability.

Fulin said Huawei was dedicated to providing customers with innovative transportation solutions such as digital railway and digital urban rail.

“To this end, Huawei has served over 230,000 km of railways and highways, and more than 170 urban rail lines in over 70 cities across the globe,” he said.

Fulin outlined the current status of 5G development around the world. In addition to highlighting the value 5G has already brought to consumers and industries in early adopter countries, he also delved into the importance of favorable policy and cross-sector collaboration for speeding up the next stage of 5G development.

"We've made great progress," said Fulin, "But to make the most of 5G, we need to work together to deal with the real challenges that lie ahead: spectrum, site resources, and cross-sector collaboration. 5G is not just faster 4G. It will play a completely different role in our lives, so as an industry, we all need to have a fresh mindset to drive its future development."

He said in less than one year after standards were frozen, 5G networks had already seen large-scale commercial deployment, much faster than 4G. He said different industries were also deriving new value from the first round of industrial 5G applications.

“5G applications for enhanced mobile broadband, entertainment, and manufacturing are already here," said Fulin, “We can't say for sure what type of applications we'll see in the future, but right now it's clear that every single industry will benefit from 5G technology."

Hu noted that spectrum resources, specifically the cost and availability of spectrum, were one of the most significant barriers that carriers face moving forward.

Fulin said Huawei had made huge investments in Pakistan and will continue to expand its network.

“Around 90 percent of the Huawei employees in Pakistan are locals. We have made it a policy to give jobs to the nationals of the country where we invest,” he said,

To a question, he said, the customers have to decide on merit which company was serving them well. “Our job is to provide best services,” Fulin said.