Lahore - The Voice of Alhamra, organised by the Lahore Arts Council as part of the campaign for promoting art and culture, concluded late Wednesday. More than 210 singers turned up while 24 singers reached the 12 reached the final. Sumaiyya Gohar grabbed the first position, followed by Ghayas Haider and Nazar Abbas (second), and Ayesha Afzal. Noted singer Suraiya Multanikar congratulated the winners and praised the LAC for holding such an event, saying:“Alhamra is protecting the musical heritage by giving these new musicians a chance.” Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan thanked the jury and congratulated to all the winners. “Voice of Pakistan will also be held soon,” he said adding that Alhamra Arts Council is a rich cultural institution where lots of efforts are being made day and night for the prosperity and promotion of literature and culture. Khan stated that our prime destination is bright and prosperous Pakistan for our future generation. Regarding the grand finale, Khan said: “It is a matter of pride for us that our youth is greatly talented in every filed of art and highlighting the name of our beloved Pakistan and Alhamra. Voice of Alhamra has been successful. Alhamra is an open platform for everyone in the field of art, so anyone can try their luck in the future to participate in events of Alhamra Arts Council, he added.