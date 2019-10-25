Share:

LAHORE - Like around the world, the World Polio Day was observed across the country on Thursday with resolve to step up efforts for making Pakistan a polio-free country. Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid led an awareness walk from DG Health Services Office to Punjab Assembly.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Danish Afzaal, Director General Health Services Dr. Haroon Jehangir, Chief Executive Health Lahore Dr. Shoaib-ur-Rehman Gurmani, Project Director Dr. Shahnaz, Dr. Yadullah, Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Dr. Aqeel, other officers as well as employees of Health Department participated in the walk.

Dr Yasmin Rashid while addressing the participants said that the basic purpose of that walk was to educate general public regarding polio. “Pakistan will be a polio free country soon. Administering timely vaccine is the only way to protect our future generation from this disease.”

Anti-polio campaign was being carried out successfully throughout the province with the collaboration of WHO. A comprehensive anti-polio campaign had already been launched across the province to eradicate polio, she added.

Call for taking part in upcoming campaign

She said that administering polio vaccine under EPI Programme at least three to four times to children of five months old was utmost necessary.

Polio teams besides creating awareness among masses went door to door for administering polio vaccine to the children less than age of five years, she added.

Dr Yasmin Rashid also appreciated DG Health Services Dr. Haroon Jehangir and his team for holding such successful awareness walks on important world polio day.

Meanwhile, participants of a seminar at the PU called for stepping up efforts to create awareness about polio so that parents could join a upcoming campaign on November 4.

Institute of Social and Cultural Studies Dean Dr Rubina Zakir said shed light on importance of such drives.

PRO VC Saleem Mazhar said it was the responsibility of the students to provide knowledge to the community and teach them so that community was receptive to vaccination.

“Punjab University has thousands of students who can serve as volunteers, provide outreach and we are ready to provide that”, promised the pro-VC.

An NGO, Notable Society Worldwide organized a seminar at The Educator School Arsalan Campus Khurianwala Faislabad. Teachers and students participated in the seminar. Dr Attaulwadood briefed the children about the disease and immunisation.

Dr Atta also presented a copy of book ‘Social Challenges in Our Society’ to Director Faisal Bhatti and principal Kehkasha Bhatti.