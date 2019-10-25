Share:

ISLAMABAD - Cricketer Wasim Akram on Thursday was announced as the Polio ambassador as part of celebration of World Polio Day who will contribute in raising awareness on significance of Polio vaccine.

A statement issued by National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) said the cricketer and Coordinator NEOC signed an agreement on Thursday in presence of Dr. Zafar Mirza, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for the Ministry of NHSRC, Aida Girma, Country Representative of UNICEF Pakistan, and Dr. Palitha Mahipala, WHO Representative in Pakistan.

Under the agreement, Akram will provide support to the Polio programme to raise awareness on the importance of polio vaccine at various public events.

Akram will also conduct events with polio workers to encourage them for their contribution to the fight against polio.

“Protecting children of Pakistan from the crippling disease remains the top priority of the government,” said Dr. Mirza while welcoming Akram as Polio Ambassador.

“I urge all scholars, intellectuals, opinion leaders and influential people to play their role in voicing their support for children of Pakistan. I am confident, together with our more than 260,000 heroes of Polio eradication programme, soon we will achieve goal of Polio-free Pakistan.”

Akram expressed his commitment to work closely with government and partners to eradicate polio.

“Pakistan and Afghanistan are only two countries in the world struggling to halt the circulation and transmission of wild Poliovirus. All children of Pakistan deserve a life free from vaccine preventable diseases. We need to commit ourselves to ensure vaccination of all children under the age of five. All children of Pakistan deserve a life free from vaccine preventable diseases,” he said.

The World Polio Day is annually observed on 24 October to commemorate fight against polio and pay tribute to the efforts of polio workers. This year World Polio Day focuses on “Heroes of Polio Eradication” and “Progress - Past and Present.”