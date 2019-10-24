Share:

MARDAN - Two-day female trade festival concluded here on Thursday. The female trade festival was organised by Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mardan (WCCIM).

Large number of females participated in the trade festival. Assistant Commissioner Gul Bano and Woman Chamber President Nazia Shah inaugurated the two-day exhibition. Stalls of various domestic and international brands were established in the festival.

Talking to the media, Assistant Commissioner Gul Bano praised and appreciated the woman chamber for organizing the exhibition. She added that the administration will support the women chamber in organizing such type of events for the promotion of female business in future.

Nazia Shah, president of the women's chamber, said that the women chamber has given opportunities to businesswomen. She said that the purpose of organizing the exhibition is to expand the women business.

On the last day of the festival, several females visited the festival and appreciated the efforts of women chamber. On the closing ceremony of the festival, Nazia Shah thanked the participants of the festival and said that women chamber will arrange this type of festival and exhibitions to promote the female business and also motivate the female to come in business.