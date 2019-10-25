Share:

SHIKARPUR - An 18-years-old woman identified as Shama, mother of baby girl, was strangled to death by her husband Waheed Jatoi for ‘honour’ at village Dirghpur, Riverine area Khanpur Tehsil of Shikarpur district in the vicinity of Kot-Shahoo Police Station, some 80 kilometres off from here.

Abdul Jabbar Solangi, an official of concerned police station, confirmed the incident and said that it believed suspect killed his wife on having suspicion of illicit relations with her community man; however, area police shifted the body to nearby hospital and handed over to her relatives after completing necessary medical legal formalities.

Neither an FIR was registered nor police arrested suspect killer Waheed Jatoi till filling of this news story. It is pertinent to mention here that three women and one male have lost their precious lives in couple of days ago on the name of so-called honour killing at Kot-Shahoo and Naparkot Police Station of Khanpur tehsil of Shikarpur.