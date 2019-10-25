Share:

HAFIZABAD - The World Polio Day was observed by the Health Department which took out a walk to create awareness in making the country free of polio by ensuring administration of anti-polio drops to every kid.

They also called upon the teachers, ulema and members of the civil society to extend their practical cooperation to shun the false and baseless propaganda against the administration of anti-polio drops and to save the kids from this crippling disease. A seminar was also in Pindi Bhattian and Hafizabad in this respect.

It was attended among others by Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Rahmatullah Saqib, DC Naveed Shahzad Mirza, representatives of WHO Dr. Masood Ahmad, other health personnel and large number of citizens.

SNGPL strike against lawyers

SNGPL employees went on strike for indefinite period against the alleged highhandedness of five unidentified advocates of Hafizabad who attached the gas company office.

The attackers severely thrashed a supervisor, two sub engineers and others and also torn off their clothes, according to the SNGPL Executive Engineer Asim Sarwar Mir.

He added that five unidentified advocates raided the office located on Gujranwala road near Jinnah Chowk and compelled the staff to grant sui gas connections but the staff told them that the connections would be given on merit only.

As a result, he added, they attacked the staff with fists and kicks and also torn off their clothes and left the office after hurling threats of dire consequences.

The staff also staged protest demonstration in the Jinnah Chowk and demanded arrest of the accused. Meanwhile, the Executive Engineer Incharge SNGPL has submitted written complaint to the DPO but no arrest has so far been made.

Accident, electrocution

An electricity company lineman was crushed under the wheels of a speeding bus while a youngman was electrocuted.

According to rescue source, Abdul Ghafoor son of Muhammad Ramzan lineman of WAPDA was on way to Rasulpur on his bike and when he reached near Qila Chadhran, a speeding bus No. LK-1133 coming from opposite direction crushed him.

He died on the spot. The dead body has been shifted to the DHQ Hospital and the police have arrested the bus driver Muhammad Jameel and impounded the bus.

A labourer Zaheer Abbas son of Muhammad Shabbir of Azam Garden was unloading sand from the truck when he touched overhead high voltage cable and received serious electric shocks causing his death before any medical aid could be made available to him.