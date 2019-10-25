Share:

Rawalpindi - RAWALPINDI – On the call of Grand Health Alliance (GHA), the Young Doctors Association (YDA) on Thursday staged a protest demonstration against Punjab government which plans to impose Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Reforms Act 2018 and announced to march towards Lahore if the government failed to meet their demands.

Absence of doctors from duties hampered the health facilities in the three allied hospital. Patients and their attendants suffered a lot. Traffic remained blocked on Murree Road causing immense troubles for pedestrians and commuters. A heavy contingent of police force and wardens rushed to the scene to control the law and order situation.

According to details, over 400 young doctors, led by YDA President Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Dr Rana Azeem, Dr Sarmad of District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Hospital, Dr Malik Shehryar of Holy Family Hospital (HFH) and Para Medical Association President Malik Shakil assembled in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) in the morning and later on rallied on Murree Road blocking it for traffic for two hours.

The protesters, carrying placards inscribed with their demands, were chanting slogans against the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar, Health Minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid, Secretary Health and other high ups of health ministry for not taking the matter seriously.

The protestors blocked the road for two hours and dispersed peacefully. Due to the protest, the traffic was choked at Murree Road.

The traffic police failed to control the traffic and created problems for the travellers from Committee Chowk underpass to Naz Cinema Chowk.

While addressing the gathering, the speakers vowed to continue the protest till the meet of their demands and said that the government should recognize the doctors and improve their service structure.

They said that the young doctors would observe strike and they did not leave the work in emergency department and protest was launched against the anti-people policies of the government.

They said they would not sit peacefully until the government reverted its decision.

He said that the government was not taking the matter seriously and delayed the issue.