KARACHI - In order to improve security, safety and quality of life in the megalopolis city of Karachi, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to gear up implementation of safe city project for which he has convened an important meeting next week to approve its different components. He took this decision while presiding over a high-level meeting on law & order at CM house. The meeting was attended by Minister IT Taimore Talpur, Advisor law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Corps Commander Karachi Lt General Humayun Aziz, DG Rangers Major General Omer Bukhari, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, ACS Home Usman Chachar and other concerned senior police officers. The CM said that overall law and order situation in the city had improved considerably which could be assessed from the fact that in 2014 Karachi was at rank number six in the World Crime Index and now it had been ranked at 103.

It may be noted that the World Crime Index surveys crime levels of 396 international cities. It had raked Karachi at number six in 2014, at 10 in 2015, 26 at 2016, 47 in 2017, 50 in 2018, 61 in 2019, 71 in 2019, 88 in 2020 and now it was at 103 in mid-October 2020. IG Police Mushtaq Maher said that Cape Town was at rank No 19, Mexico at 29, Kuala Lumpur 38, Houston 50, Washington 52 and Delhi 71. The CM said that the city could be made more safe, secure if the safe city project was implemented at the earliest.

He directed IG police to convene the meeting of M/S NRTC next week so that a detailed discussion could be made on their technical and financial proposals. The safe city project was conceived in 2011 and was planned to install high powers 10,000 CCTV cameras in the city in the first phase. The CM had approved Rs10 billion for the purpose but the project cost was said to be escalated to around Rs20 billion. Mr Shah said that the security, safety and quality of life could be improved in the city with the help of the latest technology. He directed the police department to install 10,000 cameras at different spots, including red-zone and problematic areas in terms of criminal activities.