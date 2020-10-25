Share:

Rawalpindi-Two brothers were gunned downed in Kakhri village of Mandra apparently in the name of honour.

The dead bodies were thrown near a water pond. Locals alerted Mandra police which arrived at the crime scene and shifted the bodies to hospital for autopsy. The deceased have been identified as Muhammad Nabil and Muhammad Ali Shan, they said.

Police registered case against killers and started investigation.

According to sources, the two brothers namely Muhammad Ali Shan and Muhammad Nabil arrived in Kakhari Village from Noor Basla Village to participate in preparations of marriage ceremony of their friend. They said one of the brothers had illicit relations with a girl in the area and brother of girl along with his friend had shot dead the duo in the name of honour.

A heavy contingent of police headed by ASP Gujar Khan Circle and SHO PS Mandra along with investigators of HIU rushed the crime scene and collected evidences besides shifting the bodies to hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas took notice of double murder case and ordered SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin Ahmed to arrest the killers.

Talking to The Nation, SP Zia Uddin Ahmed said the duo were murdered in the name of honour while killers managed to escape from the scene. He said police have traced out killers and would arrest them soon.

On the other hand, two armed dacoits riding on a motorcylce shot and injured cashier of a fuel station over showing resistance during a dacoity bid at Asghar Mall Road, according to a police spokesman. The incident took place in limits of PS Banni.

A heavy contingent of police headed by SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar and SHO PS Banni reached at crime scene and collected evidence besides recording statements of eyewitnesses.

“Dacoits mugged cash from the cashier and shot and injured him over putting off resistance,” said sources.

Separately, officials of PS Naseerabad held a man on charges of attempting to sodomise a 12-year-sold child and registered case against him.