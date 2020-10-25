Share:

BHIMBER - The 73rd founding day of Azad Kashmir was celebrated with full vigour in Bhimber district.

The day started with prayers in masajid and flag hoisting ceremonies were held at DC Office Bhimber, AC Office Barnala, Samahni, police patrols and pilot schools. The participants pledged to play their role in liberating occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the main function, Deputy Commissioner Raja Qaisar Aurangzeb Khan highlighted the importance of the day. “Today is the day of renewal of the covenant. Today all these honours are the result of the sacrifices of our martyrs. AJK Senior Minister Chaudhry Tariq Farooq was supposed to unfurl the flag at the ceremony but he could not reach due to illness.

DC Qaiser Aurangzeb said that all political parties should participate in such national programmes.

On the occasion, president Muslim Conference Bhimber Iqbal Inqalabi said that today was the day to lay the foundation of Azad Kashmir. Hundreds of people of the state of Jammu and Kashmir made sacrifices.

SP Muhammad Amin, Revenue Officer Qadeer Mughal, MS Dr Mehboob Ahmed Chaudhry, Administrator Baldia Chaudhry Tassaduq Hasnain Tipu, DEO Raja Javed Iqbal, Deputy Director Muhammad Khalid, AD Raja Amir Zeb, AD Waqas Nasr, Deputy DEO Chaudhry Tufail Ahmad Khaki, District Information Officer Adnan Mukhtar, DSP Nisar Yousaf, DO Livestock Muhammad Ayub, SDO Highways Chaudhry Tanveer, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Bhimber Chaudhry Farid ,Tehsildar Sardar Mushtaq, senior journalists Chaudhry Jamil Shafi, Atif Akram, Aftab Mirza, Hafiz Mahmood Iqbal and others also participated in the function.