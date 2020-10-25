Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Saturday reported 12 more Covid-related deaths and 847 fresh cases during the last 24 hours, fresh data revealed. According to the data, the federal capital has reported 186 new Coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, the fifth straight day the capital recorded more than 100 daily infections.

The number of total infections in the federal capital has risen to 18,764, according to the officials. The capital also reported two more deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 207.

Gilgit-Baltistan recorded 21 new Covid-19 cases while Azad Jammu and Kashmir confirmed 60, taking their tallies to 4,148 and 3,748, respectively. AJK has also reported one more death in the last 24 hours, taking the region’s total number of fatalities to 86.

Punjab reported 214 new Covid infections, up from 146 a day earlier. The province reported 214 new Covid-19 infections, up from 146 a day earlier, according to the government’s database for tracking the spread of Coronavirus. The provincial tally of cases has risen to 102,467. The province has also reported five more deaths from the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,334.

Sindh reported 304 new Coronavirus cases and four more fatalities in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total cases in the province to 143,526 and deaths to 2,598. As many as 162 people recovered from the virus in Sindh in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Coronavirus recoveries have gone up to 310,000. The country has reported 455 more recoveries from the Coronavirus, taking the country’s total to 310,101.

According to the government’s Covid-19 portal, 586 virus patients are in critical condition.