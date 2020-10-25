Share:

LAHORE - Abacus and UCS won the first round matches of the Premier Super League. Two round matches of the tournament were played at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, Model Town. In the first match, Abacus defeated Descon by 7 wickets. Batting first, Descon scored 146 runs in the allotted overs. Rameez Younis scored 33 and Atif Butt scored 30 while Haris Siddique got 3 wickets. Abacus team achieved the target losing 3 wickets. Salman Sadiq hammered unbeaten 39 and Sohail Sikandar and Asfandyar 30 each. Abacus captain Sohail Sikandar was named player of the match. In the second match, UCS defeated IGS by 14 runs. UCS scored 183 with Kashif scoring 33 and Muslim Raza 31. Ashfaq Tahir and Taqi Ahmed took three and two wickets respectively. IGS, in reply, could 169 runs. Kashif of UCS was awarded man of the match