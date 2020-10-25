Share:

LAHORE-The 37th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Tournament, which is in progress here at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course, moved to the final phase here on Saturday after the completion of two rounds.

In the second round contested, talented 16-year-old Abdullah Farooqi of Gymkhana Golf Club took over command of the title bearing championship through a marvelous performance that enabled him to edge past the overnight leader Salman Hanif. Abdullah played like an accomplished performer and one could gauge in his person an upcoming national player of merit. He was adequately assertive in his hitting prowess and not once did he miss the fairways.

He achieved a score of net 62 in the second round and that added to his net 66 of the first round gives him an outstanding score of 128 for two rounds. His lead over Salman Hanif is two strokes as these two hot contenders get ready to face each other in the final round on Sunday. Though Salman Hanif lost his top position on the leaderboard, he is still in the run for the title and if he can match the competitive intensity of Abdullah in the final round today (Sunday), he could be graded as a favorite for the prestigious title.

Impressive, Salman certainly was in the second round but missing was the opening day’s brilliance. He achieved a score of net 68 in the second round and this reflects a good display of skills, but for him the setback was that his rival was more masterly. Score-wise, Salman has a two-round aggregate of net 130, fourteen under par while Abdullah has a net aggregate of 128, sixteen under par.

To the consolation of Salman one can say that the battle is on and likely to become stormy and boisterous on the final day. Other competitors seeking victory are Qasim Ali Khan, Saad Mehmood and Taimur Shabbir. Their performance has been steady and reliable and scores reflect proficiency, though they are bunched together in third position at a score of net 135, nine under par. Others in line for honors are Ahmed Nadim, Imran Mehmood and Danish Javed. They are also together at a score of net 137 and at net 138 are Muhammed Omer Farooq, Haider Bokhari and Moghees Khan.

In the race for honors in ladies’ event, Bushra Fatima (Garrison) performed well and emerged as a leader with a score of net 64. The other notable ones are Minaa Zainab at net 70, Ana James Gill at net 72 and Sameea Javed Ali at net 72.

The event will conclude today (Sunday). At the conclusion of the championship, Governor Punjab, Chaudry Mohammed Sarwar, will award prizes to the winners at 4:30 pm at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club Lawns.