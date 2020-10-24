Share:

ISLAMABAD-Avari Xpress Hotel Islamabad, the newest addition to the Avari Xpress Hotels portfolio, was reopened for guests post Covid-19. It offers comfortable and new rooms and is strategically located on the Faizabad interchange-Islamabad Highway and Murree road providing easy access to travellers of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The hotel held an eclectic corporate networking dinner event on the 23rd of October where corporate partners, dignitaries and clients as well as media partners were present. The hotel is following all government SOPs for Covid-19 to ensure the comfort and safety of guests and employees. Guests were given a complete tour of the new hotel over a delectable dinner spread. The menu contained a variety of items to give guests a flavour of what the restaurant has to offer during stay. The restaurant had a socially distant set up and masks and sanitizers were available for all the guests. The hotel offers 83 well-appointed rooms including 36 superior and 33 deluxe guest rooms, 11 business and 3 executive suites and well equipped board rooms and banquets. The hotel was launched in February this year but unfortunately the pandemic and a consequent lockdown followed. On the auspicious occasion of the hotel reopening, Hotel Manager, Sohail Awan said, “We have full confidence in the economy and are happy to welcome our guests, we are open again for business after the lockdown ensuring all govt SOPs.”