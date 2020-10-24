Share:

It is really heartbreaking news that Bahrain has normalised its relations with Israel. UAE has recognised Israel as a state and normalize its ties with it. This decision has saddened the Muslims, particularly the Palestinians as they’re living under the brutality of Israel. America has played the most important role of negotiations as both these announcements were first made by President Trump.

It’s really strange for the Muslim world, especially the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), that gulf countries have started recognising Israel before the resolution of Palestine question and no condemnation has come so far. l. The Muslim world should collectively come together and express united support for Palestinian’s cause.

SANAULLAH KALWAR

Sindh.