Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Interior yesterday constituted a joint fact finding committee on mysterious disappearance and return of TV journalist Ali Imran in Karachi. The committee has been constituted on the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan who had taken notice of the disappearance and return of the reporter, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior. The committee will be headed by Additional Director General FIA Ehsan Sadiq and its members will include Additional Inspector General Special Branch, Sindh; Joint Director General Intelligence Bureau (IB), Sindh and DIG East, Sindh Police, Karachi. The committee will ensure close coordination between federal and provincial governments to ascertain the causes behind the incident and furnish its findings.