Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Board of Investment (BOI) on Thursday offered complete cooperation and secure busi­ness environment for Japanese investors to bring investment in local potential sectors. The Sec­retary Board of Investment (BOI) Fareena Mazhar in her opening remarks welcomed the partici­pants and thanked organizers 2nd Pakistan-Japan Investment webinar, which was held here, said a press release issued here. She apprised about Pakistan’s Investment Policy that offered secure environment to invest with 100 per cent equity or Joint Ventures (JV’s) in various fields. Fareena said the new legisla­tion of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Acts- 2 of Parliaments provided lucrative incentives and legal protection to the foreign in­vestors. In addition introduction of tax reforms such as e-payment and activation of Sales Tax Real Time Invoice Verification System facilitated business operations, she said. She acknowledged that Pakistan had benefited from technology transfer from Japan, the Japanese companies oper­ating in the country had also contributed towards economic development. The secretary said that Japanese investors had in­vested $ 119 million in local mar­ket in last year, however, there remained potential to increase bilateral trade and investment between both of the countries.