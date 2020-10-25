Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday chaired a high-level session to review law and order situation of the province.

The session was attended by the chief secretary, corps commander Karachi, IT minister Taimur Talpur, inspector general (IG) Sindh, rangers director-general (DG), principal secretary to CM and other senior officers.

During the session, the chief minister praised the police operation in katcha areas of Khairpur and Larkana where six bandits including two notorious dacoits, Pathan Narejo and Iqbal Narejo, for which the government announced prize money worth Rs2 million each, nabbed. The police personnel had also recovered anti-aircraft gun, two G3 rifle, SMG and rocket launcher during the operation.

The provincial police chief gave a briefing to the participants of the session regarding the law and order situation. He said no terrorist incident took place in 2019 while one incident of terrorism took place this year.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said that 12 incidents of target killing took place in 2019 and eight in 2020. In 2019, 1,239 people lost their lives and 1,209 this year, whereas, 61 incidents of abduction for ransom reported in 2019 and 159 in 2020. Many cases were in villages of the province where criminals used female voices for abducting citizens. IG Sindh said that the police department resolved all cases.

He added that 47,199 personnel of security agencies would be deployed for the security of Rabi-ul-Awal processions. Murad Ali Shah directed law enforcement agencies to finalise fool-proof security arrangements for the processions of Rabi-ul-Awal across Sindh. The Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated across the country on October 30 (Friday). Muslims across the globe observe the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) on the 12th of the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awal.

CM meets Ulema, discusses arrangements for 12th Rabi-ul-Awal

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah met with leading Ulema to discuss and finalise the arrangements of forthcoming Rabi-ul-Awal processions.

The meeting was held at CM house on Saturday. The meeting was attended by provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant Waqar Mehdi, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput, MD Water Board, DIG Yousifzai. The Ulema who attended the meeting include Mufti Muneeb Rehman, Pir Syed Muzaffar Shah, Mufti Nazeer Jaan Naeemi, Allama Ashraf Gormani, Shah Abdul Haq Qadri, Maulana Saleem Attari, delegation of Jamaat Ahle Sunnat led by Haji Hanif Tayab, three-member delegation of Nizame Mustafa Party led by Shabir Qazi.

Mr Shah said that Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) taught us the lesson of brotherhood, tolerance and respect for others. “On the eve of 12-Rabi-ul-Awal, we must spread the message of love, fraternity, brotherhood and respect for each other,” he said.

The CM lauded the efforts of the Ulema of different school of thought for strengthening sectarian harmony and brotherhood in the province.

The Chief Minister said that he had already given instructions to the administration to provide all the necessary facilities along the route of Rabi-ul-Awal processions all over the province. “I have also given instruction to KE and other power distribution companies to ensure power supply on the eve of Rabi-ul-Awam processions and mahafils,” he said.