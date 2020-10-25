Share:

KARACHI - As many as 304 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 9,374 tests were conducted raising the tally to 143,526 while four more patients were died, lifting the tally to 2,598 in Sindh.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued from CM house on Saturday.

Mr Shah said that four more patients lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 2,598 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

According to the CM, 9,374 tests were conducted against which 304 new cases emerged that constituted 3.2 percent current detection rate. So far 1,581,760 samples have been tested which diagnosed 143,526 cases, of them 95 percent or 136,518 patients have recovered, including 162 overnight.

Mr Shah said that currently 4,410 patients were under treatment, of them 4,151 were in home isolation, four at isolation centres and 253 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 152 patients was stated to be critical, of them 18 had been shifted to ventilators.

Murad Ali Shah said that out of 304 new cases, 244 had been detected from Karachi, of them 86 from South, 74 from East, Korangi 41, Central 23, 10 each in Malir and West. He added that Hyderabad had 10 cases, Shikarpur five, Ghotki and Shaheed Benazirabad four each, Thatta, Naushehroferoze and Sujawal three each, Badin two, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Larkana, Matiari, Sukkur and Umerkot one each.