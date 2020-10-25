Share:

TIMERGARA - On the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Director General (DG) Local Government and Rural Development Department (LG&RDD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faiz Muhammad Khan on Saturday visited Lower Dir district and inspected various development schemes in the Lower Dir District.

He directed LG&RDD technical staff to ensure quality work in all ongoing schemes. He said no compromise would be made on quality and standard of development schemes.

The DG also visited Village Council Khanpur and inspected the process of computerized birth registration and expressed satisfaction on the process.

Faiz Muhammad Khan also appreciated the steps taken by neighbourhood council Seh Sada in Chakdara and other village councils in connection with cleanliness and sanitation in the area.

The DG also held talks with member provincial assembly (MPA) Humayun Khan at Chakdara Fishing Hut. They discussed various issues being faced by the people of the area.

They agreed that Chakdara Fishing Hut, which was the property of LG&RDD, needed extension work as it was the lone government rest house at the heart and centre of Lower Dir district. Humayun Khan said he would take up the matter with the chief minister.

A delegation of village and neighbourhood council secretaries led by all Secretaries Village Councils Association (ASVCA) Dir Lower President Salahuddin Khan, senior secretaries Shaful Haq, Rizwan Khan, Zarbaz Khan, Sarhaan, Afzal Khan, Murad Badshah, Haider Khan and others also called on DG LG&RDD and discussed with him matters regarding service structure and upgradation of village council secretaries. The DG assured them of full cooperation by the department in this connection.