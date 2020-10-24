Share:

ISLAMABAD-While he started acting in amateur theatre plays, he also produced and directed his own short films and music videos, aided by his close friends. Later, he famously starred in ‘Janaan’ (2016) and ‘Parchi’ (2018), both immensely successful feature films, but he’s yet to direct one. Meanwhile, he has set a new benchmark for aspiring filmmakers in Pakistan, with his new short, titled ‘Bench’, which was recently adjudged the Best Short Film at New York’s 2nd South Shore Film Festival. The Embassy of Pakistani in France broke the news on Twitter. Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry also cracked up and congratulated Usman Mukhtar on his success.