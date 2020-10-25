Share:

Federal Investigation Agency's Counter-Terrorism Wing has arrested a worker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) for alleged links with Indian spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

“The suspect is an expert in bomb-making and using modern sophisticated weapons,” the spokesperson claimed, adding that Jabbar was an employee of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KSWB) and had visited India four times for militancy training.

According to a spokesperson for the FIA, the officials conducted a raid in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar to unearth a terror network and arrested a suspect, Abdul Jabbar, alias Zafar Tension.