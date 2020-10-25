Share:

KHANEWAL - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said here on Saturday that four more Saholat Bazaars would be set up in the district to ensure maximum relief for the masses. During his visit to different Saholat Bazaars of the city along with District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem, the deputy commissioner said that such bazaars had been set up in all districts to provide commodities to consumers at subsidized rates. He said the government was striving hard to provide maximum relief to people, and setting up of Saholat Bazaars was also a step in the same direction. He directed the officers concerned to ensure the provision of best quality products at these bazaars.

Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that the district administration would set up four more Saholat Bazaars at Bora Chowk, Kacha Khue, Sara-e-Sadhu and Thatha Sadiqabad.

He also checked rates and quality of commodities on the occasion.