ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Governor Nangarhar province of Afghanistan Ziaul Haq Amarkhel yesterday vaccinated children at the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham and reiterated the commitment for joint efforts to stamp out poliovirus from the last endemic region. According to a press release, both the governors attended a joint commemoration ceremony at the zero point to commemorate the World Polio Day marked October 24.
On the occasion, the governors from the both sides agreed to strengthen coordination and initiate synchronized polio campaigns to boost immunity of children living in their respective states. The top government representatives agreed to identify and plug the remaining gaps, with specific focus on vaccination of travellers moving across the border.