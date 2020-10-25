Share:

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gov­ernor Shah Farman and Gov­ernor Nangarhar province of Afghanistan Ziaul Haq Am­arkhel yesterday vaccinated children at the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham and re­iterated the commitment for joint efforts to stamp out poliovirus from the last en­demic region. According to a press release, both the governors attended a joint commemoration ceremo­ny at the zero point to com­memorate the World Polio Day marked October 24.

On the occasion, the gov­ernors from the both sides agreed to strengthen coor­dination and initiate syn­chronized polio campaigns to boost immunity of chil­dren living in their respective states. The top government representatives agreed to identify and plug the remain­ing gaps, with specific focus on vaccination of travellers moving across the border.