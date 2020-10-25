Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that northern districts of the province including Dir Upper have a good deal of potentials for the development of tourism and the government is taking concrete steps under a well devised strategy to promote tourism in these areas with the aim to generate maximum job opportunities for the locals and to boost provincial economy.

Addressing a public gathering at Patrak valley of district Upper Dir, he said the proposed projects of Kumrat Cable Car and Dir Expressway would help promote tourism activities in these areas.

On the occasion, Haji Gul Ibrahim Khan, a stalwart political figure of the area hailing from Pakistan People’s Party, along with his dear and nears, announced to join Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf. A number of workers of different political parties also joined PTI. Provincial ministers Anwar Zeb Khan and Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand, MNA Qazi Sibghatullah, MPA Fazle Jahan Khan were also present on the occasion.

In his address the Chief Minister said that because of public-friendly policies of the government, popularity of PTI was increasing with every passing day. He said the PTI was the only political party to come up to the aspirations of the general masses and Imran khan was the only sincere and visionary leader who could lead the nation towards progress and prosperity.

Criticizing the alliance of opposition parties, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Mahmood khan described it as a bunch of corrupt political leaders who had ruthlessly plundered the resources of the poor nation and they had got together to protect their corruption as Imran Khan had denied them any kind of reconciliation. He said that accountability of corrupt elements was on top of the agenda of the government which would be carried out at all costs to bring back the public money these corrupt elements had made by plundering the government exchequer.

The Chief Minister announced construction of Dir Express Way, upgradation of District Headquarters Hospital Upper Dir to Category-A Hospital, upgradation of Partak Police Post to Police Station, provision of development projects to the tune Rs.35 crore for the construction and rehabilitation of various link roads and many other development schemes. He said an amount of Rs.173 millions had also been allocated for water supply schemes, emergency rescue service and various development schemes of Kumrat and Barawal Valleys.

Mahmood Khan said an amount of Rs.1 billion had been allocated for the construction of various mini hydel power stations in Upper Dir. On completion, he added, these mini hydel power stations would not only ensure provision of uninterrupted supply of electricity on cheaper rates to the local population but would also create employment opportunities in the area.

He termed the Social Health Protection Scheme (Sehat Insaf Card Scheme) of the provincial government as a flagship scheme to ensure universal health coverage for the people of the province and said the programme was being extended to the 100 percent population of the province by January next year which would not only ensure free treatment facilities to the people but would also help eradicate poverty from the province.