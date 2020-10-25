Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza has expressed her condolences over the sad demise of Maham Aftab, international taekwondo player, due to brain cancer. “Maham fought the disease for two long months. May Allah Almighty bless her soul in eternal peace,” she said in a PSB media release issued here on Saturday. The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) also grieved over Maham’s death adding she was an outstanding international athlete. “Her services will be remembered always as she won laurels for Pakistan. May Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the family to bear this irreparable loss,” PTF President Col (r) Waseem Ahmed said.

