LAHORE - Kashif Masih of Garrison Golf Club managed to appear as a possible winner with two rounds scores of gross 67 on the first day and gross 69 on the second day and an impressive aggregate of 136, eight under par at the conclusion of the second round in the three-round 3rd Punjab Jinnah Development Tour Golf Championship 2020 being played at PAF Skyview Golf Course. Kashif, 22-year-old golfer, hit 15 greens in regulation scoring six birdies during the flow of 18 holes on Saturday. He did come across stroke losses on three holes, but these were neutralized through birdies. At the second position lies Aadil Jehangir of Lahore Gymkhana with an an overall aggregate of 142, two under par. Two more hot contenders at the aggregate score of 142 are M Akhter of Islamabad and M Azam of Quetta. Zahir Shah (Peshawar) and Latif Rafiq (Lahore Gymkhana) are currently bracketed at a score of 143, one under par. Haseeb ur Rehman (Islamabad) and Syed Bilal (MCG) and Raheel Ikram at at a score of 144. The prize money for the event is one million rupees while another attraction is a motorcycle for a hole-in-one.