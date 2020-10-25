Share:

MARDAN - Mardan police has arrested a man who allegedly entered the houses in woman getup and at gunpoint looted gold ornaments from residents, a press statement issued by District Police Officer’s (DPO) PRO said.

According to the statement, Misbahullah resident of Garhi Daulatzai, on October 7 lodged a report against an unidentified accused for breaking into his house in a woman disguise at the time of Isha prayers and snatched jewellery from the women at gunpoint.

Later, DPO Dr. Zahidullah taking strict action of the incident formed a police party in supervision of DSP Sheikh Maltoon Circle Shabir Ahmed and Station House Officer (SHO) Tajbir Shah and investigating officer Wajid Khan as its members. The police party through modern scientific lines and professional skills started investigation. It gained access to Fawad Khan, resident of Garhi Ismailzai, and arrested him. The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation. Police also recovered a burqa, weapon and 4 tola gold ornaments from the accused.