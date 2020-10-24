Share:

Through the Decision Support Systems and Data Dissemination System, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) is seeking to encourage more informed decision making in Pakistan—especially in regards to public policies. Not only will this make the process more convenient, through utilising electronics for greater access, but it will also minimise the inconsistency that is born out of completion of governmental tenure.

This initiative to shift data collection from manual to electronic input especially comes in the wake of the pandemic. In order to ensure that appropriate policies are created, debated upon and implemented, the aid of a diverse pool of evidence and information is needed. As such, the collection regarding the wellbeing of the population, especially in relation to health, food insecurity, income, employment and the like, can help direct policymakers. Furthermore, matters are made much more convenient through PBS’ promise of making all data available on electronic devices supported by software like android, smartphones, tablets, apps and dashboards. No longer would inefficient policies, based on absent or insufficient data in Pakistan after the successful implementation of such a programme.

Otherwise, parliamentary processes are often wasted on discussions over the potential efficacy of a new policy or strategy where normative arguments are used to make one policy seem more pragmatic. This is especially prevalent when factions within the government are unable to agree on what the next plan of action should be, or is appropriate. Additionally, there is also the matter of discrepancies within the system particularly when there is a change of government every five years. This is because a new government has a new manifesto and, subsequently, new aims that they must align the nation towards. However, with the backing of a data-driven system geared towards development of the country through concrete policy making, the negative externalities can be lessened substantially, if not completely eliminated.