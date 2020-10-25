Share:

ISLAMABAD - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) is planning to hold a meeting with the ruling party’s senior leadership on the matter relating to results of population census in the country.

MQM-P, the main allied partner of PTI government, is interested to give its input before final announcement of population census results in the upcoming CCI’s meeting. The Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting is likely to take place in the coming month (November).

When contacted, MQM-P’s senior member said that department concerned should take input from the Cabinet Committee on Population Census. “We have reservations about the results, which we have already conveyed to the prime minister,” he said. A Parliamentary Committee was formed to deal with the matter related to the provisional results of population census. The purpose of the committee, said PTI’s member from Karachi Ali Zaidi, is to address the grievances of the MQM-P on the results of population census.

Sources said that the parliamentary committee could not reach any conclusion as yet. Despite series of meetings, members of the allied partners including Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) could not resolve the issue.

The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) is preparing a summary about the agenda of the upcoming CCI’s meeting, in which the results of population census might also be added, said sources.

The joint census commissioner had reportedly said that the final result of the 2017 census had been forwarded to the Council of Common Interests (CCI). The provisional summary results of the 6th Population and Housing Census-2017 shows that Pakistan’s population has touched 207.8 million mark with an increase of 57 per cent since 1998.