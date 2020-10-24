Share:

ISLAMABAD-The government, under its ease-of-doing-business plan, would introduce one-window operation aimed at increasing exports of gems and jewelry with the active participation of all stakeholders. Accordingly, a Task Force of the Prime Minister, led by Engineer Gul Asghar Khan, was exploring ways and means to exploit the full potential of this sector and achieve the required results in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior official privy to the mineral sector developments told APP. Under the one-window initiative, he said investors would be provided all possible facili­tates as drastic reforms in the Gems & Jewel­lery sector were among the government’s top priorities. He highlighted the importance of in­vestment and business-friendly policies to in­crease the country’s exports, terming it ‘need of the hour.’ The official said the country had rich mineral resources and there was the need to get the maximum benefit of it by using the latest value addition technologies and through their effective marketing in the world. He was of the view that the businessmen attached to this sector would be benefited by setting up a model Gems & Jewellery city in Islamabad. The Task Force, mandated to coordinate and facili­tate the development of gems and jewellery sector, is consisted of international-level in­dustrial experts including Focal Person Minis­try of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Atif Iqbal, Co-Chairman of Task Force/CEO Aqua Gems Zeeshan Khan, Direc­tor General (Minerals) Petroleum Division, Provincial Secretaries of Mines & Minerals Departments from gemstone rich provinces, members from academia, business commu­nity, Ministries of Commerce and Industries & Production, State Bank of Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue, Board of Investment and Capital Development Authority.