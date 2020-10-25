Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill Saturday claimed the opposition had ‘orchestrated a drama’ of arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Capt (retd) Mohammad Safdar from a hotel room in Karachi just to malign the state institutions.

He said the opposition also ‘orchestrated the drama’ after it failed in getting NRO-like deal from Prime Minister Imran Khan that was being sought from the last one year and unsuccessful attempts of vice president PML-N Maryam Nawaz to go abroad on the pretext of taking care of her father’s health.

Addressing a news conference here, he said that a private cameraman hired by Maryam had made video of the arrest of her husband Safdar by Karachi police which showed that they had planned it themselves. “This professional photographer was filming every second (of arrest) and was in a proper dress,” he said while showing a CCTV footage of the arrest to the reporters. The SAPM said that the government had many other reasons to arrest Safdar and there was no need to register this tiny case against him in which he got bail easily. He accused that purpose of this was to bring an anti-Pakistan narrative.

He said that Indian media over played and wrongly reported this incident of arrest which showed the motive of opposition behind this “drama.” He said the Indian media used this incident to unleash propaganda against the institutions and Pakistan Army. The enemies of Pakistan are targeting China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Pakistan Army, he added.