LAHORE-Member Punjab Assembly Mian Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM’s Office on Saturday. Usman Buzdar condemned misbehaviour of PML-N MPAs with Sharaqpuri at the Punjab Assembly. Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharqpuri apprised the Chief Minister about the problems in his constituency.

The Chief Minister assured resolving the issues. He said that Mian Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri is respected person and he is deeply saddened over the ill-treatment meted out to him in the Punjab Assembly.

The behaviour of opposition members is reprehensible and regrettable.

He said that MPAs are highly respectable for him. Opposition parties are trying to divide the nation but the people of Pakistan are well-aware and will never be hoodwinked by corrupt elements.

Mian Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri expressed confidence on Chief Minister and said that he is a humble and noble person who always respected and listened to assembly members.

Member Punjab Assembly Faisal Khan Niazi called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office on Saturday and expressed confidence in the his leadership. Problems in his constituency, public welfare projects and development schemes were discussed during the meeting. Chief Minister noted the suggestions and assured that issues would be resolved at the earliest. The parties which are creating hue and cry and have no agenda other than saving corruption are the enemies of Pakistan. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is still the most popular party of the country. Opposition from the very first day created hurdles in the way of national progress but corrupt elements will be held accountable, no matter whatever they do.

