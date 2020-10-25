Share:

Pakistan has reported 9 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 327,895. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,736.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 832 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 143,526 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 102,677 in Punjab, 39,015 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,921 in Islamabad, 15,801 in Balochistan, 3,788 in Azad Kashmir and 4,167 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,598 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,335 in Punjab, 1,269 in KP, 148 in Balochistan, 210 in Islamabad, 90 in GB and 86 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,264,053 coronavirus tests and 28,724 in last 24 hours. 310,491 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 562 patients are in critical condition.