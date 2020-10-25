Share:

ISLAMABAD - While reaffirming commitment to stand firmly with Kashmiri people for the attainment of their right to self-determination, Pakistan yesterday urged the international community especially the UN to exercise its moral, legal, political and diplomatic authority to implement the Security Council resolutions on Kashmir dispute.

In their separate messages on the occasion of 75th anniversary of United Nations, President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Security Council should put pressure on Indian government to end its oppression in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message, President Alvi said the UN should get lifted the military siege and restrictions on communications and peaceful protests in the occupied territory.

He said the world body should declare null and void the new domicile rules which have been introduced in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to change its demographic structure. Illegal and unilateral steps of 5th August last year should also be declared null and void.

He said that a commission of inquiry should be constituted to investigate the blatant human rights violations in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to Pakistan’s contributions in the UN peace keeping missions, the President said our 158 peace keepers have rendered their lives for the UN peace keeping missions in different countries.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan will continue to play a leading role in the UN for peaceful settlement of international disputes and developing friendly relations amongst nations based on the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples as enshrined in the UN Charter.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting the United Nations in the shared objectives of maintaining international peace and protecting human rights for all.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan is proud to play its part in upholding universal values to protect and safeguard human rights and fundamental freedom for all.

He paid that tribute to peacekeepers who are ready to serve in the most conflict-ridden areas to maintain peace and security across the globe.

“It is gratifying that Pakistan has played a critical role in preserving international peace and security, through its contribution of ‘blue helmets’ to the UN Peacekeeping Missions all around the world,” said the premier in his message.

The 75th anniversary is a reminder of the unresolved Kashmir dispute, despite being on the UN’s agenda for over seven decades, the premier said.

Urging the international community, particularly the Security Council, the prime minister asked the world body to implement UNSC resolutions to end the human rights violation by Indian armed forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

“The United Nations faces many challenges amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. We are witnessing rise of ultra-nationalist, populist, xenophobic and Islamophobic tendencies. At the same time, international law and agreements are being flouted or set aside. Trade barriers are being imposed and the pandemic is being ‘politicized’.”

Since August 5, 2019, Indian forces have imposed draconian restrictions on freedom of movement and communication.

“I also reaffirm Pakistan’s abiding commitment to multilateralism. Pakistan would continue to play a leading role in the United Nations for peaceful settlement of international disputes and developing friendly relations among nations based on the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples, as enshrined in the UN Charter,” said the prime minister.