Share:

BEIJING-Pakistan products were dis­played at the Shanghai Co­operation Organization Agri­cultural Exhibition (SCO Life Hall) at the 27th Yangling Agricultural Hi-Tech Fair, in Yangling, Shaanxi province of China. Pakistani products like grape-shaped jade, black tea, curry powder, jelly pow­der, rice, noodles, scarves and other exhibits from Pakistan were displayed at the annual promotion and exhibition for agricultural development.

“I come to the fair every year, and bring Pakistani products to the customers here. How­ever, due to the Covid-19 pan­demic, the products shipped from Pakistan are limited, so this year, we just showcase our products here,” Mansoor Ahmed Koondhar, head of the exhibition area of Pakistani products at SCO Life Hall told China Economic Net (CEN) on Saturday. A special exhibi­tion area - SCO Life Hall - has been opened on October 22 to expand economic and trade exchanges between China and SCO member countries and promote international agri­cultural technology exchanges and cooperation.

In addition, it gathers in­vestment information, pro­vides business matchmaking services, displays high-quality agricultural products, and pro­motes international exchanges and cooperation in agriculture with SCO member states. Eight SCO member countries, includ­ing Pakistan, Kazakhstan and Russia, have been invited to participate in the exhibition at the SCO Life Hall, and it will be open to the public all year round after the fair.

In the future, beef, flour and other agricultural prod­ucts may be imported. Cur­rently, compared with other countries, there are not many Pakistani products. Therefore, we expect more high-quality agricultural products, such as Pakistan mango, as well as Pakistan SCO Gift Pack, to be introduced, said Zhang Xin­gwei, a staff member of the operation and management department of Yang Ling Mod­ern Agriculture International Cooperation Co., Ltd., which is responsible for the construc­tion and operation for the SCO Life Hall. As for how to intro­duce Pakistani products to the SCO Life Hall and whether rent is needed, “It is rent-free. If the suppliers want to market and sell their products here, they are welcome. We will pay them after the products are sold,” said Zhang.

Commenting on Yangling Agricultural Hi-Tech Fair, Ab­dul Ghaffar, a Pakistani stu­dent studying at Northwest A&F University said, “I come from Pakistan and this is my second visit to the fair. It is very practical. Pakistan im­ports rice seeds from China. Pakistani farmers have gained a lot from hybrid rice cultiva­tion in the past 20 years, as the per acre yield goes higher. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor can promote the de­velopment of agriculture and industry in Pakistan.”

Another Pakistani student Abdul Kareem, also studying at Northwest A &F University said, “That’s really a great ex­perience for us. There is a lot of new technology and instru­ment regarding agriculture. Thank you so much, China, for arranging such kind of things for international students to learn. Agriculture is being a main GDP sector in Pakistan. So we are working on agricul­ture sector.” The China Yangling Agricultural Hi-tech Fair will continue till October 26 in the Yangling agricultural hi-tech industrial demonstration zone. Established in 1994, the fair is one of the largest and most influential events dealing with agricultural science in China.