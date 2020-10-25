Share:

Lakki marwat - To mark World Polio Day, the local administration held an awareness walk at the District Headquarters Complex Tajazai on Saturday.

Led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Anwar Khan Sherani, the walk started from the office of the Deputy Commissioner and after passing through its route culminated at the same point. Lakki Assistant Commissioner Umer Bin Riaz, Betanni tribal sub-division assistant commissioner Sajjad Hussain, health officials and people from different walks of life also participated in the walk.

The participants the walk were carrying banners inscribed with messages highlighting the importance of kids’ vaccination against the crippling disease.

Earlier addressing the function, Anwar Sherani stressed the need for launching massive awareness about the hazards of polio on children’s health besides expediting efforts to contain the disease. He said that immunization of kids with oral polio vaccine was inevitable to keep them safe from lifelong paralyze.

“The epidemic can be eradicated completely if all the children under the age of five are administered with two drops of anti-polio vaccine in each round,” he maintained.

He called upon religious scholars to use their influence to remove misconceptions about the oral polio vaccine from the minds of the people. “The vaccine is completely safe and parents should not believe in misconceptions,” he said and urged the people, especially parents, to avoid linking solutions to their problems with vaccination of kids.

Sherani said that unvaccinated children posed a serious threat to the healthy kids therefore the reluctant parents should cooperate with vaccinators during polio eradication campaigns.