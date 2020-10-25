Share:

ISLAMABAD - Police have solved mystery of blind murder of a bank manager by arresting three alleged killers including a woman, informed a police spokesman on Saturday. The detained accused have been identified as Muhammad Shohaib, Kamran Sajjad and Zaib Un Nisa, he said.

The bank manager was killed by two men with abetment of his second wife Zaib Un Nisa, whom he had divorced soon after marriage some months ago. Two men riding on a motorcycle had shot dead bank manager Syed Raza Hussain Naqvi on September 17, 2020 outside a bank in Gulberg Green, the limits of Police Station (PS) Koral and managed to flee from scene. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan had taken notice of the brutal murder and had ordered the DIG Operations to trace out killers. DIG Operations had constituted special police teams under surveillance of SSP CTD, SP Investigation and SP Rural Zone tasking them to arrest killers. According to him, woman namely Zaib un Nisa along with her two crime partners was held by police for their involvement in murder of bank manager Syed Raza Hussain Naqvi. He said Zaib was second wife of Syed Raza whom he had divorced. “The woman was hurt from the divorce by Syed Raza and she engineered murder plan with help of Shohaib and Kamran,” he said adding that the troika went into hiding after committing crime.

Police held them by using latest technology and also recovered the motorcycle they used in crime.

He said the troika also launched an armed attack on bank manager in limits of PS Khanna in which he narrowly escaped.

IG Islamabad appreciated the efforts of the police teams for netting the three alleged killers.

Meanwhile, investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit have obtained physical remand of the accused and started investigation.