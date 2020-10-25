Share:

GHALANAI - Like other parts of the country ‘World Polio Day’ was marked in Mohmand tribal district on Saturday.

In this connection a polio awareness walk was held in Government Boys Degree College Ekkaghund, Lower Mohmand. Besides the students and teachers, tribal elders, social workers, health department officials and people from different walks of life took part in the walk.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Council Medical Officer for Polio Dr. Waqar said that polio vaccine was developed in 1955 and the epidemic spread all over the world. “We are trying our best to create awareness among the people to eradicate this scourge from all over the country.”

“If the people of Pakistan join us in eradicating this scourge, we will defeat it” said Dr Waqar. He requested people from every school of thought to cooperate with polio teams so that this plague could be eradicated. He said a polio case report in Mohmand district in 2019, but no case was reported during current year.

Meanwhile, a function was also held in the District Headquarters Ghalanai Jirga Hall where Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Saiful Islam urged tribesmen to cooperate with polio teams during the upcoming polio campaign in the district.