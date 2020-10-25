Share:

LAHORE- Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Punjab handed over PPE (Personal Protective Equipment including KN95 masks, surgical masks, OT gowns, PPE suit, thermal guns, face shields, virocid, sanitizer etc) for frontline health workers to management of Jinnah Hospital Lahore.

Chairman PRCS Punjab Justice (retired), Sheikh Ahmed Farooq said that threats of COVID-19 are still not over.

PRCS Punjab has started distribution of PPE in different government hospitals of Lahore in order to save frontline health workers from coronavirus.

He further said that distribution will also be made in Mayo, Sir Ganga Ram and Shaikh Zayed Hospital in coming week.