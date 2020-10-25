Share:

ISLAMABAD-A property tycoon has allegedly committed suicide in his house located at Sector F-10/4, the precinct of Police Station Shalimar, informed sources on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Raja Tahir Adalat (55). Hailing from Gujar Khan, he was owner of Ghandhara Housing Society, near New Islamabad International Airport, they said.

However, the victim family had not reported the incident to local police, sources mentioned.

According to details, Raja Tahir Adalat was present in his house in Sector F-10/4 along with his two daughters and a guard. They said he took pistol of his guard and walked into a room and locked the door from inside. Later, Raja Tahir ended his life by shooting himself in head with a 9mm pistol, sources disclosed.

The incident took place at 5:30pm on Friday and the body was moved to Emergency Department of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where doctors pronounced him dead. Sources also disclosed that the family had not allowed the doctors for conducting post-mortem and brought it back to home for burial.

A doctor at PIMS confirmed to The Nation that the family of victim brought him to hospital at 6pm with a bullet mark on head. “The man had died on the spot and was brought to hospital as dead,” he said. A police officer told The Nation that the man reportedly committed suicide inside his house but the family had not lodged complaint with police or alerted any emergency service to shift the body to hospital.