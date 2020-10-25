Share:

KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has accepted a plea bargain from an accused person in a case pertaining to alleged corruption of Rs23 billion in the state-owned Pakistan State Oil (PSO). This was stated in a report submitted by the corruption watchdog in an accountability court. According to the report, Kamran Iftikhar Lari is willing to return the amount he allegedly embezzled. He moved a plea, offering to return Rs1.39 billion in three installments. The bureau accepted his plea bargain, the report said.

The NAB had named former PSO chief Naeem Yahya Mir, former general manager (supply) Akhtar Zameer, a former director of the ministry of petroleum and natural resources and others in the reference.

The reference said the accused indulged in corrupt practices, causing losses worth Rs23 billion to the national exchequer.