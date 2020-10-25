Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Depart­ment has increased wheat quota for flourmills from 17,500 to 20,000 metric tonnes per day to ensure abundant availability of flour at fixed rates across the province. This was stated in a briefing during the daily-review meeting on price control chaired by the Chief Secretary Punjab. The meeting discussed the prices and availability of essential commodities including flour and sugar in Sahulat Bazaars and open market. The Chief Secretary di­rected the officers to keep a close watch on the prices of eatables as well as their quality and supply. He said that the wheat quota for flour mills has been increased for the avail­ability of the abundant quantity of flour in the market and in this regard, the Deputy Commission­ers should keep the Food Department informed about the demand of their districts. He said that as per the directions of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab, there would be no shortage of food items, especially flour and sugar, in the market. He said that as soon as imported sugar is available, its supply to the Sahulat Bazaars and market would imme­diately begin. He men­tioned that the number of Sahulat bazaars is be­ing increased to provide maximum relief to the common man.