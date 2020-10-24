Share:

LAHORE-The country’s largest educational network, Punjab Group of Colleges has announced a new educational initiative at schools’ level by the name of ‘STEP 21st Century Learning Schools. Chairman Punjab Group of Colleges, while briefing about the new project, said that this new franchise-based schools chain will be Pakistan’s first 21st Century schooling chain and will soon start its operations country-wide. The schools chain will focus on Project-based Learning (PBL), STEM Education (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) and developing Life Skills in children. The schools will provide education from Playgroup to Grade 10. All schools will be in purpose-built campuses. Each child’s educational plan will be tailored after assessment of his passion and capabilities. Teachers’ training and schools’ performances will be evaluated on latest and modern techniques. STEP schools will offer all the facilities like Robotics, Interactive Learning tools along with other extra and co-curricular activities which are essential for their physical and mental growth. The School is driven by the belief that we need to prepare children for life and challenges of the 21st century so that they contribute to lead the country to prosperity.