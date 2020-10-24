Share:

Image shows that NASA’s spacecraft collected sample from asteroid

ISLAMABAD - Two days after touching down on asteroid Bennu, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission team received, images that confirm the spacecraft has collected more than enough material to meet one of its main mission requirements – acquiring at least 2 ounces (60 grams) of the asteroid’s surface material. The spacecraft captured images of the sample collector head as it moved through several different positions. In reviewing these images, the OSIRIS-REx team noticed both that the head appeared to be full of asteroid particles, and that some of these particles appeared to be escaping slowly from the sample collector, called the Touch-And-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) head. They suspect bits of material are passing through small gaps where a mylar flap – the collector’s “lid” – is slightly wedged open by larger rocks.

Jennifer Aniston encouraging fans & followers to vote early

ISLAMABAD - Jennifer Aniston has led the stars with Zendaya and Sofia Richie in encouraging fans to vote early ahead of the US election. The 2020 US presidential election is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 3, where either current President and Republican, Donald Trump, or Democrat, Joe Biden, will be voted into the White House. Due to the coronavirus pandemic limiting the number of people who can be in a room, and within six feet of each other, most states are broadly adopted voting by mail to allow people to participate in the election. It has been reported that more than 50 million people have already cast their ballots with 2020 said to be on track as one of the highest voter turnouts in over a century.

Taking to Instagram recently, Friends star Jennifer Aniston, 51, urged her 35.7 million followers to vote early as she issued an impassioned plea to Americans while sharing photos of herself dropping off her mail-in ballot.