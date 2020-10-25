Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has provided the record of the sugar subsidy case to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB had sought the details of the record of different sugar mills last month on the subject.

According to documents available with The Nation, the SECP has attached duties of two officers including Additional Director Hameed Javeed and Additional Joint Director Khurram Hasan with the NAB probe team with a task to provide required documents to the NAB as per law.

Sources claimed that the NAB had sought the details of different sugar mills which had been provided to it.

Last month, Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, while chairing a meeting to review the report of Sugar Commission, had decided to form a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to probe the sugar subsidy scam. He had tasked DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi to conduct independent, transparent, neutral and on merit probe of the sugar subsidy case.

The teams included two investigation officers, financial experts and legal consultant on issues of sugar industry, forensic experts, case officers, additional director and relevant director under the leadership of the DG NAB Rawalpindi.

The Chairman NAB had directed to complete the sugar subsidy investigations in professional manner by providing an ample opportunity to individuals and departments and take action against those, who received subsidy on sugar illegally.

Earlier, the federal government had sent the Rs 29 billion sugar subsidy matter to NAB for criminal investigation.