KARACHI - The monitoring team of Korangi district of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) sealed the International Metal Factory in Korangi Industrial Area which was emitting smoke filled with various harmful gases in excess of the prescribed limits in its production activities.

It may be noted that Barrister Murtaza Wahab, spokesperson of the government of Sindh and advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, has strongly directed SEPA to take stern action across the board throughout the province against the polluting elements under the concerned environmental laws.

According to the details, the investigation team of SEPA Korangi district found that the said factory was completely ignoring the environmental requirements in its production process as a result of which the factory was emitting smoke beyond the limits of the provincial environmental standards. The surrounding air has become very polluted and the residents of the nearby residential population are also directly being affected by the air emissions from the factory.

Therefore, the monitoring team recommended that the factory be closed under the Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014.

Approving the proposal of the investigation team of SEPA Korangi district, DG SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal issued orders to seal the factory which were immediately implemented with the help of local police.

It should be noted that under the Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014, any activity which causes irreparable damage to the environment due to the spread of pollution beyond the prescribed limits or if there is a fear of any damage, then such activities will be kept closed till all its environmental affairs related to its activity are rectified.