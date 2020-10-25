Share:

KASUR/MUZZAFARGARH/SARGODHA/MULTAN - Three people were killed and two others were injured in two accidents near here on Saturday.

The police said Muhammad Yaqoob, Aitzaz and Abu Bakar were travelling on a motorcycle when it collided with a parked tractor trolley. Resultantly, Yaqoob and Aitzaz died on the spot while Abu Bakar was shifted to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, in another accident, Rehan was going to Sham Kot along with his daughter Zuhran Bibi on a bike when a speeding rickshaw hit their bike. As a result, Zuhran died on the spot while Rehan was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Chunian.

Bike rider crushed to death in Muzzafargarh:

A 30-year-old man was crushed to death by a tractor after falling from the motorbike when it collided with an auto-rickshaw head-on near Haji Wah, Ali Pur Road on Saturday afternoon.

Muhammad Farooq, son of Umar, succumbed to his injuries on the spot. His body was shifted to DHQ hospital. Police were investigating the incident. Two killed in road mishap in Sargodha: Two people were killed while one was injured in an accident in Johrabad police limits on Saturday.

The police said Amjad Ali of Bhaki village along with his friend Raheel was travelling on a bike on Sargodha-Khushab road when another speeding motorcycle coming from the opposite direction collided with their bike.

As a result, Amjad and Rashid died on the spot while Raheel sustained injuries. Police have registered a case.

Another coronavirus patient dies at Multan hospital:

Another coronavirus patient died at Nishtar Hospital on Saturday. Zafar, aged 72, was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for the virus.

He could not survive and expired at corona ward, doctors said. The patient belonged to Multan city.

Nishtar Medical Health University spokesperson Dr Irfan Ahmed said that of total 79 suspected coronavirus patients who had been admitted to the hospital so far, 45 tested corona positive, 21 were declared negative, while 13 were still under scrutiny.